Stifel Financial (SF) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Friday, January 29th.

Stifel Financial (NYSE:SF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $883.30 million during the quarter. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 12.26% and a return on equity of 14.78%.

Shares of NYSE:SF traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $51.85. 5,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,357. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03 and a beta of 1.59. Stifel Financial has a 1 year low of $20.75 and a 1 year high of $53.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $51.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.81.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on SF shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Stifel Financial from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $56.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Stifel Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities increased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $42.00 to $44.67 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Stifel Financial from $43.33 to $54.67 in a report on Friday, December 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.83.

In related news, insider Victor Nesi sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $67,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 139,171 shares in the company, valued at $9,394,042.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

About Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and Canada. The company operates through Global Wealth Management, Institutional Group, and Other segments.

