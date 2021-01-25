Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) to Hold

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) was downgraded by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Briefing.com reports. They presently have a $1.80 price objective on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 28.00% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on CDEV. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Centennial Resource Development from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2.75 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 15th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $0.60 to $0.70 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Centennial Resource Development from $2.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Centennial Resource Development from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centennial Resource Development currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.53.

Get Centennial Resource Development alerts:

NASDAQ:CDEV opened at $2.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $695.85 million, a PE ratio of -1.17 and a beta of 6.82. Centennial Resource Development has a 52 week low of $0.24 and a 52 week high of $4.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Centennial Resource Development (NASDAQ:CDEV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $149.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.94 million. Centennial Resource Development had a negative net margin of 84.87% and a negative return on equity of 6.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that Centennial Resource Development will post -0.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Triad Investment Management grew its stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Triad Investment Management now owns 77,746 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 9,117 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Peter B & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Centennial Resource Development during the 2nd quarter worth $729,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 32.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 562,517 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $4,945,000 after purchasing an additional 138,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Centennial Resource Development by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 915,711 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 292,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

About Centennial Resource Development

Centennial Resource Development, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of unconventional oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. The company's assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. Its properties consist of acreage blocks primarily in Reeves County in West Texas and Lea County in New Mexico.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Centennial Resource Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centennial Resource Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.