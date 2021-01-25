Stifel Nicolaus Raises Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Price Target to $60.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) had its price target raised by Stifel Nicolaus from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BYD has been the topic of several other research reports. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Boyd Gaming from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Boyd Gaming from $33.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered shares of Boyd Gaming from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boyd Gaming presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $42.50.

NYSE BYD opened at $50.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.24. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $6.44 and a 52-week high of $50.45.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Saturday, October 31st. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $652.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $599.68 million. Boyd Gaming had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 1.09%. The firm’s revenue was down 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 53,110 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.52, for a total value of $1,674,027.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 27,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $876,003.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP William R. Boyd sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.51, for a total value of $1,005,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $870,288.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 239,226 shares of company stock worth $8,750,731 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BYD. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $51,540,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,628,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,229,000 after purchasing an additional 738,279 shares during the last quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming during the 3rd quarter worth about $13,043,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,062,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,080,000 after purchasing an additional 255,734 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Boyd Gaming by 59.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 543,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,353,000 after purchasing an additional 202,573 shares during the last quarter. 69.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of October 26, 2020, the company operated 29 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

