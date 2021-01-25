Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A) Reaches New 12-Month High at $7.75

Stingray Group (TSE:RAY.A)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as C$7.75 and last traded at C$7.71, with a volume of 4316 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$7.66.

RAY.A has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities increased their price objective on Stingray Group from C$6.50 to C$7.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Stingray Group from C$7.50 to C$9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Get Stingray Group alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$6.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of C$560.99 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 131.15.

Stingray Group Company Profile (TSE:RAY.A)

Stingray Group Inc provides business-to-business multi-platform music, and in-store music and video solutions to businesses and individuals worldwide. The company offers Stingray Music, which delivers music products and services on television (TV), Web, and mobile; Stingray Lite TV, a TV channel for pop music videos; Stingray iConcerts, a TV channel and an on-demand video service; Stingray Brava, a TV channel that provides operas and ballets, classical music performances, and local content; Stingray DJAZZ, a TV channel that features jazz concerts, films, portraits, and documentaries; Stingray Ambiance 4K, an ultra-high definition channel; and Stingray Karaoke that offers videos over the Internet and TV for TV service providers, as well as directly to consumers.

Featured Article: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Receive News & Ratings for Stingray Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stingray Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.