Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $511.64 Million

Brokerages expect Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) to announce sales of $511.64 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have made estimates for Stitch Fix’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $497.45 million and the highest estimate coming in at $519.60 million. Stitch Fix posted sales of $451.78 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 13.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stitch Fix will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.08 billion to $2.12 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.31 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Stitch Fix.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $490.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.12 million. Stitch Fix had a negative net margin of 3.27% and a negative return on equity of 13.58%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have weighed in on SFIX shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Stitch Fix from $36.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Stitch Fix from $50.00 to $643.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Stitch Fix from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.22.

SFIX stock opened at $97.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a PE ratio of -170.04 and a beta of 2.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.64. Stitch Fix has a one year low of $10.90 and a one year high of $99.50.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Marka Hansen sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $141,040.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $141,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott Darling sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,233,296. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 387,935 shares of company stock worth $22,869,905 in the last 90 days. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SFIX. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth about $18,321,000. State of Michigan Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Stitch Fix during the 3rd quarter worth about $16,305,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Stitch Fix by 15.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,934,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,732,000 after purchasing an additional 530,313 shares in the last quarter. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Stitch Fix in the third quarter valued at approximately $12,744,000. Finally, Harspring Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stitch Fix by 268.5% in the 3rd quarter. Harspring Capital Management LLC now owns 535,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,540,000 after purchasing an additional 390,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Stitch Fix

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

