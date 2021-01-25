STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) Now Covered by Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird cut STORE Capital from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STORE Capital from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of STORE Capital from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of STORE Capital from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.36.

Shares of NYSE STOR opened at $31.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.03 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. STORE Capital has a 1-year low of $13.00 and a 1-year high of $40.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $32.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.38.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.02 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 31.33% and a return on equity of 4.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that STORE Capital will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.54%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 72.36%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STOR. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of STORE Capital by 1.7% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in STORE Capital by 143.2% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 53,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 31,408 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in shares of STORE Capital by 2.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 105,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in shares of STORE Capital by 23.1% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 15,557 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $427,000 after purchasing an additional 2,916 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of STORE Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $250,000. 87.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STORE Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

