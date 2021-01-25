Storj (STORJ) Reaches Market Capitalization of $87.02 Million

Storj (CURRENCY:STORJ) traded 2.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 25th. One Storj token can now be purchased for $0.40 or 0.00001170 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Storj has a market cap of $87.02 million and $27.15 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Storj has traded down 5.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.79 or 0.00070251 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $247.82 or 0.00731863 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00006383 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.90 or 0.00046955 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,415.82 or 0.04181233 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002952 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.14 or 0.00015179 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00017198 BTC.

About Storj

Storj (CRYPTO:STORJ) is a token. It launched on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,601,680 tokens. The official website for Storj is storj.io. The official message board for Storj is community.storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Storj Token Trading

Storj can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Storj directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Storj should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Storj using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

