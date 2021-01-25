Streamr (DATA) Price Up 13.8% This Week

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. One Streamr token can currently be purchased for $0.0596 or 0.00000172 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Streamr has traded up 13.8% against the US dollar. Streamr has a total market cap of $42.57 million and approximately $3.58 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.52 or 0.00070790 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.09 or 0.00744974 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00006435 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.57 or 0.00047833 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,441.75 or 0.04161567 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.08 or 0.00014670 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00016707 BTC.

Streamr Profile

Streamr (CRYPTO:DATA) is a token. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 714,077,398 tokens. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. Streamr’s official website is www.streamr.com. Streamr’s official message board is blog.streamr.com.

Buying and Selling Streamr

Streamr can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Streamr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Streamr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Streamr using one of the exchanges listed above.

