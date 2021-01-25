Streamr One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.23 Million (DATA)

Streamr (CURRENCY:DATA) traded down 8.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. One Streamr token can now be bought for approximately $0.0568 or 0.00000178 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Streamr has a market capitalization of $40.53 million and $3.23 million worth of Streamr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Streamr has traded 10.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.85 or 0.00071774 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $252.11 or 0.00791754 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.09 or 0.00006576 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00048506 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003145 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,361.53 or 0.04275861 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00015708 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00017497 BTC.

Streamr Token Profile

Streamr is a token. Its genesis date was October 6th, 2017. Streamr’s total supply is 987,154,514 tokens and its circulating supply is 714,077,398 tokens. The official website for Streamr is www.streamr.com. Streamr’s official Twitter account is @streamrinc. The official message board for Streamr is blog.streamr.com.

Buying and Selling Streamr

