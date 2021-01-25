Strs Ohio Buys 79,001 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,863,717 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,001 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in General Motors were worth $119,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $581,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of General Motors by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,269 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CAO Christopher Hatto sold 52,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $2,364,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 45,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,068,290. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 10,217 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.85, for a total value of $437,798.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,812,074.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 1,946,153 shares of company stock valued at $84,345,996. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on GM shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on General Motors from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Motors from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on General Motors from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.53.

Shares of GM stock traded down $2.68 on Monday, hitting $52.72. The company had a trading volume of 554,591 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,020,453. The firm has a market cap of $75.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.11. General Motors has a twelve month low of $14.32 and a twelve month high of $56.97.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $1.36. The company had revenue of $35.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

