Strs Ohio Cuts Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Strs Ohio lowered its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 264,262 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 6,394 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $86,870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC boosted its position in S&P Global by 7.1% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,796,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,580,229,000 after acquiring an additional 318,237 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank boosted its position in S&P Global by 306.8% during the third quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 8,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH acquired a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $202,000. Red Spruce Capital LLC acquired a new position in S&P Global during the third quarter worth about $453,000. Finally, Horan Capital Management acquired a new position in S&P Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,207,000. 81.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPGI. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $415.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of S&P Global from $375.00 to $392.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $377.71.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $1.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $316.34. The stock had a trading volume of 11,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,917,642. S&P Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $186.05 and a 1 year high of $379.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $322.37 and its 200-day moving average is $342.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.25, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.00.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 33.20% and a return on equity of 1,009.75%. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. Analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.48 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total value of $2,376,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,472,336.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

