Strs Ohio Has $104.61 Million Stock Holdings in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP)

Strs Ohio grew its position in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 242,655 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,148 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Roper Technologies were worth $104,606,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ROP. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 137.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 915,019 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $361,533,000 after purchasing an additional 529,614 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,908,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,129,148,000 after purchasing an additional 389,726 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 77.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 325,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $128,553,000 after purchasing an additional 142,452 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 603.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 151,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $59,682,000 after purchasing an additional 129,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Roper Technologies by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,169,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $462,128,000 after purchasing an additional 89,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.73% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ROP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Roper Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $386.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Roper Technologies from $510.00 to $479.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Roper Technologies from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $416.90.

In other Roper Technologies news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $429.67, for a total transaction of $214,835.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,668,092.79. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Roper Technologies stock traded up $6.62 during trading on Monday, reaching $425.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 553,600. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.03. Roper Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $240.00 and a one year high of $455.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $422.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $414.81.

Roper Technologies (NYSE:ROP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.37 billion. Roper Technologies had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 28.89%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Roper Technologies, Inc. will post 12.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 8th were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This is a boost from Roper Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 7th. Roper Technologies’s payout ratio is currently 17.24%.

Roper Technologies Profile

Roper Technologies, Inc designs and develops software, and engineered products and solutions worldwide. It offers management, campus solutions, laboratory information management, enterprise management, information solutions, transportation management, financial and compliance management, cloud-based financial analytics and performance management, and diagnostic and laboratory information system software; and software, services, and technologies for foodservice operations.

