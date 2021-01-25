Strs Ohio Has $78.22 Million Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Strs Ohio trimmed its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 429,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,472 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $78,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CAT. American National Bank raised its position in Caterpillar by 3,554.9% during the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 24,561 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 23,889 shares in the last quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the 4th quarter worth $748,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 3rd quarter worth $7,677,000. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 14,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,563,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Caterpillar by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 25,850 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.48% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CAT shares. Vertical Research started coverage on Caterpillar in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup downgraded Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $171.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Caterpillar to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Caterpillar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.45.

Shares of Caterpillar stock traded down $1.80 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $190.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,089,710. The company has a market capitalization of $103.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.65. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $87.50 and a one year high of $200.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.54.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $9.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.78 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 7.60%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.66 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 19th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

In other Caterpillar news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 2,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.50, for a total value of $416,081.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,081. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 8,894 shares of Caterpillar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $1,556,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,923 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,561,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,531 shares of company stock valued at $6,619,389. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, cold planers, feller bunchers, harvesters, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, skidders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; backhoe, knuckleboom, compact track, multi-terrain, skid steer, and track-type loaders; forestry and wheel excavators; and site prep and track-type tractors.

