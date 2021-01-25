Strs Ohio Raises Holdings in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 608,229 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,516 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Match Group were worth $91,958,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Match Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.74, for a total value of $3,693,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,155,830.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Mcdaniel sold 4,000 shares of Match Group stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.86, for a total value of $551,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,746,548.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 91,325 shares of company stock valued at $13,480,196. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MTCH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Match Group from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Match Group from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Match Group from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Match Group from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTCH traded down $5.76 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $135.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,069. The firm has a market cap of $35.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -213.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20. Match Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $87.56 and a 1 year high of $159.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $150.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.03.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $639.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $606.65 million. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. Match Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 EPS. Analysts expect that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 EPS for the current year.

Match Group Profile

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

