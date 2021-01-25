Strs Ohio Sells 18,613 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Strs Ohio reduced its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 453,932 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 18,613 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $74,503,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Winslow Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Texas Instruments during the third quarter valued at approximately $279,217,000. Natixis lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 1,611.8% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 830,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,721,000 after buying an additional 781,854 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 53.9% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,543,809 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $220,440,000 after acquiring an additional 540,612 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in Texas Instruments by 559.7% in the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 628,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,740,000 after buying an additional 533,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 109.7% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 903,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,038,000 after purchasing an additional 472,781 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

TXN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Cascend Securities increased their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.22.

TXN traded up $0.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $173.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,058,414. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.67, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $93.09 and a twelve month high of $175.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $165.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.73. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be given a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Kyle M. Flessner sold 24,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.63, for a total value of $4,033,476.65. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 78,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,626,050.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,328.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

