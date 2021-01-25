Strs Ohio Sells 6,812 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Strs Ohio decreased its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 189,333 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,812 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of Strs Ohio’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $331,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GOOG. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 57.2% in the 3rd quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Stephenson National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the period. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG traded up $6.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,907.95. The stock had a trading volume of 27,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,581,668. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,013.54 and a 52 week high of $1,934.86. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,767.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,628.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.29 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The information services provider reported $16.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.35 by $5.05. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company had revenue of $46.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $10.12 earnings per share. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total value of $52,932.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total transaction of $2,440,383.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,564 shares of company stock valued at $2,756,038 in the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,850.00 price objective (up previously from $1,700.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 30th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Alphabet from $2,020.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,867.95.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

