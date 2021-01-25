Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) Shares Gap Down to $15.36

Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $15.36, but opened at $14.19. Studio City International shares last traded at $14.23, with a volume of 20 shares trading hands.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $13.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.17. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of -0.84. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18.

Get Studio City International alerts:

Studio City International (NYSE:MSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.22) by $0.19. The company had revenue of $0.94 million for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Studio City International stock. Silver Point Capital L.P. grew its stake in shares of Studio City International Holdings Limited (NYSE:MSC) by 42.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,392,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,586,262 shares during the period. Studio City International makes up 30.5% of Silver Point Capital L.P.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Silver Point Capital L.P. owned approximately 19.59% of Studio City International worth $250,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Studio City International Company Profile (NYSE:MSC)

Studio City International Holdings Limited operates a gaming, retail, and entertainment resort in Cotai, Macau. The company also operates Studio City Casino with 250 mass market gaming tables; approximately 947 gaming machines; and 45 VIP rolling chip tables. In addition, its resort provides various non-gaming facilities, including approximately 1,600 luxury hotel rooms; food and beverage outlets; retail space; figure-8 Ferris wheel; a 4-D Batman flight simulator; a night club; and a 5,000-seat live performance arena.

See Also: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for Studio City International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Studio City International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.