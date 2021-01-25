Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Receives $28.17 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nineteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and thirteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.17.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Suncor Energy from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Suncor Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Suncor Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Suncor Energy from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of SU stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $17.55. The company had a trading volume of 371,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,855,854. The stock has a market cap of $26.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.55, a PEG ratio of 24.20 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.47. Suncor Energy has a 52-week low of $9.60 and a 52-week high of $31.94.

Suncor Energy (NYSE:SU) (TSE:SU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.22. Suncor Energy had a negative net margin of 23.13% and a negative return on equity of 1.71%. The firm had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.10 billion. Analysts anticipate that Suncor Energy will post -1.21 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SU. Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in Suncor Energy by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 29,644,079 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $376,537,000 after purchasing an additional 697,003 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 21.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 18,694,905 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $315,208,000 after buying an additional 3,241,082 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 9.2% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 17,633,122 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $215,654,000 after buying an additional 1,485,388 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in Suncor Energy by 15.0% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,808,111 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $95,346,000 after acquiring an additional 1,020,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Capital LP grew its stake in Suncor Energy by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 3,861,042 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $47,000,000 after acquiring an additional 609,389 shares during the period. 61.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

