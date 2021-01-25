Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) Given a C$27.50 Price Target by ATB Capital Analysts

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) has been assigned a C$27.50 price target by investment analysts at ATB Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. ATB Capital’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 23.04% from the stock’s previous close.

SU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. CSFB increased their target price on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Citigroup increased their target price on Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$16.00 to C$26.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) from C$31.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering upped their price target on shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) to C$28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$27.69.

TSE:SU traded down C$0.18 on Monday, reaching C$22.35. 3,853,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,198,057. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of C$34.09 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.27. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of C$14.02 and a 52 week high of C$42.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$22.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.25.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU.TO) (TSE:SU) (NYSE:SU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C$0.29. The firm had revenue of C$6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$6.70 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Suncor Energy Inc. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

Suncor Energy Inc operates as an integrated energy company. The company primarily focuses on developing petroleum resource basins in Canada's Athabasca oil sands; explores, acquires, develops, produces, and markets crude oil in Canada and internationally; markets petroleum and petrochemical products under the Petro-Canada name primarily in Canada.

