Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) Receives $47.33 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Sunnova Energy International Inc. (NYSE:NOVA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $47.33.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $30.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of Sunnova Energy International in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $32.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of NYSE:NOVA opened at $53.89 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.78 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.90. Sunnova Energy International has a one year low of $6.12 and a one year high of $57.70.

Sunnova Energy International (NYSE:NOVA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $50.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.67 million. Sunnova Energy International had a negative net margin of 113.82% and a negative return on equity of 18.35%. As a group, analysts expect that Sunnova Energy International will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

In other Sunnova Energy International news, insider Walter A. Baker sold 28,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.50, for a total value of $1,131,912.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 87,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,460,279. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Newlight Partners Lp sold 4,025,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total value of $148,925,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 7,442,004 shares of company stock valued at $289,892,998 over the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NOVA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 107.7% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,885,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,161,000 after buying an additional 2,014,697 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 9.8% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 3,189,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,998,000 after buying an additional 285,142 shares during the period. Sylebra Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Sunnova Energy International during the third quarter valued at $93,219,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 89.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,304,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,260,000 after buying an additional 616,274 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Sunnova Energy International by 21.0% during the third quarter. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC now owns 1,210,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,799,000 after buying an additional 210,099 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

Sunnova Energy International Company Profile

Sunnova Energy International Inc provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States. The company offers operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, on-site power optimization, and diagnostics services. It operates a fleet of residential solar energy systems with a generation capacity of approximately 572 megawatts serving approximately 80,000 customers.

