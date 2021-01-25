Sushi Price Up 200.2% Over Last 24 Hours (SUSHI)

Sushi (CURRENCY:SUSHI) traded 200.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 25th. Sushi has a total market cap of $280.53 million and $523.80 million worth of Sushi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Sushi has traded flat against the US dollar. One Sushi token can currently be purchased for $11.07 or 0.00092839 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002889 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.14 or 0.00052367 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000802 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.08 or 0.00124356 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.82 or 0.00071643 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.57 or 0.00261416 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.89 or 0.00066070 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.78 or 0.00036887 BTC.

Sushi Profile

Sushi’s total supply is 25,338,499 tokens. The official website for Sushi is sushiswap.org.

Buying and Selling Sushi

Sushi can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sushi directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sushi should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Sushi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

