Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.60.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on STRO shares. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Sutro Biopharma from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

Shares of Sutro Biopharma stock traded down $1.49 on Monday, reaching $26.05. The company had a trading volume of 664,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 615,025. The firm has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -288.33 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 9.77 and a quick ratio of 9.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $23.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.51. Sutro Biopharma has a 1 year low of $6.00 and a 1 year high of $28.09.

Sutro Biopharma (NASDAQ:STRO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $17.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 27.60%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sutro Biopharma will post -2.14 EPS for the current year.

In other Sutro Biopharma news, insider Trevor Hallam sold 16,751 shares of Sutro Biopharma stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $251,265.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,463 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $801,945. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 21,537 shares of company stock valued at $345,501. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $7,992,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Ritholtz Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth $260,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Sutro Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth $512,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925 shares in the last quarter. 78.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as clinical stage drug discovery, development, and manufacturing company. It focuses on creating protein therapeutics for cancer and autoimmune disorders through integrated cell-free protein synthesis and site-specific conjugation platform, XpressCF. The company's product candidates include STRO-001, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) directed against the cancer target CD74 for patients with multiple myeloma and non-Hodgkin lymphoma; and STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers.

