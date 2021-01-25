SVB Leerink Weighs in on Evolus, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EOLS)

Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ:EOLS) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink upped their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Evolus in a report issued on Friday, January 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Goodman now expects that the company will earn $0.45 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $0.40.

EOLS has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evolus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Evolus from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.75.

EOLS opened at $6.62 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $4.20 and its 200 day moving average is $3.78. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 10.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.25. The company has a market cap of $223.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 2.69. Evolus has a 12-month low of $2.85 and a 12-month high of $10.69.

Evolus (NASDAQ:EOLS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $17.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.40 million. Evolus had a negative return on equity of 121.11% and a negative net margin of 120.63%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Evolus in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Evolus during the third quarter worth $40,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Evolus during the second quarter valued at $68,000. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Evolus in the 3rd quarter worth $51,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of Evolus in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.66% of the company’s stock.

Evolus, Inc, a performance beauty company, provides medical aesthetic products for physicians and their patients in the United States. It offers Jeuveau, a proprietary 900 kilodalton purified botulinum toxin type A formulation for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe glabellar lines in adults.

