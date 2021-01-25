Swiss Re’s (SSREY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at Credit Suisse Group

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on SSREY. Zacks Investment Research cut Swiss Re from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Swiss Re in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

Get Swiss Re alerts:

SSREY stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.20. 16,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,993. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.95. Swiss Re has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $29.71. The company has a market cap of $29.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.67 and a beta of 0.82.

Swiss Re Company Profile

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, and Life Capital. The Property & Casualty Reinsurance segment underwrites property reinsurance, including credit and surety, engineering, aviation, marine, agriculture, and retakaful; and casualty reinsurance, such as liability, motor, worker's compensation, personal accident, management and professional liability, and cyber.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Swiss Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Swiss Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.