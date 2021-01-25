SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) Stake Trimmed by Hennessy Advisors Inc.

Hennessy Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 9.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 89,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 9,035 shares during the period. Hennessy Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $7,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in SYNNEX in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in SYNNEX by 35.5% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 286 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in SYNNEX by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNX traded down $0.47 on Monday, hitting $89.31. The company had a trading volume of 364 shares, compared to its average volume of 472,293. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $83.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.61. SYNNEX Co. has a 1-year low of $21.25 and a 1-year high of $91.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.60.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The business services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.83 by $1.38. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 17.47% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that SYNNEX Co. will post 7.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 22nd will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 21st. SYNNEX’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.85%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SNX shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on SYNNEX from $95.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $156.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet lowered SYNNEX from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup lifted their price target on SYNNEX from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cross Research lowered SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.56.

In other SYNNEX news, insider Peter Larocque sold 3,417 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total value of $296,390.58. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,686,572.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 700 shares of SYNNEX stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $99,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,739 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,531 shares of company stock worth $2,338,169. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

