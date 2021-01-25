Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Toth Financial Advisory Corp

Toth Financial Advisory Corp lowered its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 117,687 shares of the company’s stock after selling 471 shares during the quarter. Sysco comprises approximately 1.5% of Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Toth Financial Advisory Corp’s holdings in Sysco were worth $8,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Sysco by 4.6% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,096,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,059,286,000 after buying an additional 1,460,647 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco by 352.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,142,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $827,669,000 after acquiring an additional 11,798,873 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Sysco by 135.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,529,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,112,000 after acquiring an additional 6,054,679 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP boosted its position in Sysco by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 6,011,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,053,000 after purchasing an additional 265,062 shares during the period. Finally, Coho Partners Ltd. increased its holdings in Sysco by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 2,904,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,741,000 after purchasing an additional 916,775 shares in the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 36,403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.97, for a total value of $2,801,938.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 74,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,757,817.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Nelson Peltz sold 550,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.92, for a total transaction of $40,106,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares in the company, valued at $352,932.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,824,455 shares of company stock valued at $205,117,127 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SYY stock traded down $2.17 on Monday, hitting $73.02. 65,878 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,435,504. The company has a market capitalization of $37.19 billion, a PE ratio of -1,073.99, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.01 and its 200 day moving average is $65.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.30. Sysco Co. has a 1-year low of $26.00 and a 1-year high of $83.25.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.06 billion. Sysco had a negative net margin of 0.04% and a positive return on equity of 39.64%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.55%.

SYY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upped their target price on Sysco from $62.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sysco from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Sysco from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sysco presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $75.33.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

