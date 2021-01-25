T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) is Hendershot Investments Inc.’s 7th Largest Position

Hendershot Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 90,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,858 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for 3.5% of Hendershot Investments Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Hendershot Investments Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $13,734,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 7,306 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 2,965 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 2,082 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,650 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Smithfield Trust Co. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co. now owns 439 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 2,043 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.07, for a total transaction of $304,550.01. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 332,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,529,401.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.64, for a total transaction of $1,212,084.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 336,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,317,347.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on TROW shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Bank of America lowered T. Rowe Price Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $154.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $134.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $166.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.50.

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $157.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,074,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,211,109. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $152.17 and its 200-day moving average is $139.88. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.51 and a fifty-two week high of $161.13.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The asset manager reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.29%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

