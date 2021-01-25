Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) Shares Up 9.6%

Taitron Components Incorporated (NASDAQ:TAIT) shot up 9.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.72 and last traded at $3.55. 322,901 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 753% from the average session volume of 37,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.63 and a current ratio of 11.22.

Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 16th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.99 million for the quarter. Taitron Components had a return on equity of 3.93% and a net margin of 7.47%.

About Taitron Components (NASDAQ:TAIT)

Taitron Components Incorporated engages in the supply of original designed and manufactured (ODM) electronic components, and distribution of brand name electronic components. It distributes discrete semiconductors, commodity integrated circuits, optoelectronic devices, and passive components. The company also provides value-added engineering and turn-key solutions focusing on providing contract electronic manufacturers (CEMs) and original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) with ODM services for their turn-key projects.

