Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC) Trading Up 17.7%

Shares of Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) shot up 17.7% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $5.25 and last traded at $5.18. 115,314 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 266% from the average session volume of 31,541 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.40.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TLC shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Taiwan Liposome in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Taiwan Liposome from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Taiwan Liposome in a research note on Thursday, October 29th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.45 and a 200 day moving average of $4.85. The company has a current ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $192.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.02.

Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.06). Taiwan Liposome had a negative return on equity of 136.95% and a negative net margin of 894.62%. The business had revenue of $2.28 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.38 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Taiwan Liposome stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd. (NASDAQ:TLC) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 31,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.09% of Taiwan Liposome as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Taiwan Liposome (NASDAQ:TLC)

Taiwan Liposome Company, Ltd., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of nanomedicines that combine its proprietary lipid-assembled drug delivery platform with approved active pharmaceutical ingredients (APIs). Its BioSeizer lipid formulation technology enables pharmacokinetic (PK) control and local sustained release of APIs at the site of disease or injury; and NanoX active drug loading technology enables the potential for reduced dosing frequency and enhanced distribution of liposome-encapsulated APIs to the desired site.

