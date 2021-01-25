TajCoin Price Hits $0.0003 on Top Exchanges (TAJ)

TajCoin (CURRENCY:TAJ) traded 50.6% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 25th. During the last week, TajCoin has traded 55.8% lower against the dollar. One TajCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. TajCoin has a market cap of $6,505.91 and $4.00 worth of TajCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get TajCoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32,348.47 or 1.00103987 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.86 or 0.00024331 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $105.14 or 0.00325358 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $221.67 or 0.00685969 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $59.02 or 0.00182641 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00002483 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002010 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002010 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.16 or 0.00031430 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.09 or 0.00034333 BTC.

TajCoin Profile

TajCoin (CRYPTO:TAJ) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Blake2S hashing algorithm. TajCoin’s total supply is 20,132,856 coins. The official website for TajCoin is tajcoin.tech. TajCoin’s official Twitter account is @tajcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “TajCoin is a Proof of Work/Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Blake2s algorithm. It's a personalized cryptocurrency dedicated to the youngest cryptonian on the planet, a 4 year old boy named TAJ. “

TajCoin Coin Trading

TajCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TajCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TajCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TajCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TajCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TajCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.