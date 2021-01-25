TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Stock Rating Lowered by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has $79.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on TAL. Benchmark cut their price target on shares of TAL Education Group from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TAL Education Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of TAL Education Group from $109.00 to $99.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Tigress Financial restated a buy rating on shares of TAL Education Group in a report on Tuesday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of TAL Education Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.10.

Shares of NYSE:TAL opened at $76.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $43.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,520.30, a P/E/G ratio of 7.27 and a beta of 0.11. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.18. TAL Education Group has a fifty-two week low of $44.24 and a fifty-two week high of $84.43.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. TAL Education Group had a net margin of 0.93% and a return on equity of 1.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that TAL Education Group will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 2.1% during the third quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 78,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,974,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 3.0% during the third quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 9,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 215.1% during the third quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 322,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,506,000 after buying an additional 219,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 3.7% during the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 5,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter.

TAL Education Group Company Profile

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

