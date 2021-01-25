Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $184.14 Million

Brokerages expect Talos Energy Inc. (NYSE:TALO) to post sales of $184.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Talos Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $179.00 million and the highest is $190.01 million. Talos Energy posted sales of $233.24 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Talos Energy will report full year sales of $692.28 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $590.00 million to $749.80 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $890.00 million, with estimates ranging from $874.00 million to $909.71 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Talos Energy.

Talos Energy (NYSE:TALO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $135.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.68 million. Talos Energy had a negative net margin of 5.36% and a positive return on equity of 1.20%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Talos Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Talos Energy from $14.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Talos Energy by 24.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,568,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,013,000 after acquiring an additional 705,894 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,603,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,343,000 after purchasing an additional 118,729 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 627,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 225,617 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 385,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 14,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Talos Energy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 348,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares in the last quarter. 97.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TALO opened at $9.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. Talos Energy has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $26.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $789.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.11 and a beta of 3.15. The business has a 50-day moving average of $9.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.77.

Talos Energy Company Profile

Talos Energy Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the exploration and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States Gulf of Mexico and offshore Mexico. The company was founded in 2011 and is based in Houston, Texas.

