Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.25 Per Share

Analysts expect Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP) to announce earnings of $0.25 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Targa Resources’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.46 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). Targa Resources posted earnings per share of $0.14 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 78.6%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Targa Resources will report full year earnings of ($6.94) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.06) to ($6.76). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $0.63 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.50) to $1.26. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Targa Resources.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Targa Resources had a negative net margin of 20.83% and a positive return on equity of 5.97%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TRGP. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Targa Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $26.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Targa Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $22.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Targa Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

In other news, Director James W. Whalen sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total transaction of $275,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 202,279 shares in the company, valued at $5,562,672.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James W. Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 184,279 shares in the company, valued at $5,528,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 13.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,192,808 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $49,561,000 after purchasing an additional 140,814 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Targa Resources by 109.7% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 86,255 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after purchasing an additional 45,124 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the third quarter worth $45,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the third quarter worth $714,000. Finally, Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc purchased a new position in Targa Resources in the third quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors own 84.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TRGP opened at $28.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 2.99. Targa Resources has a 12-month low of $3.66 and a 12-month high of $40.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 29th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently -49.38%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. The company engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; gathering, storing, terminaling, and selling crude oil; and storing, terminaling, and selling refined petroleum products.

