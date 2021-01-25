Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) is Chicago Capital LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Chicago Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 355,226 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Target accounts for approximately 2.8% of Chicago Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Chicago Capital LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $62,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Target in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Target in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, October 16th. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Target from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price objective on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $161.71.

Shares of TGT stock traded down $1.54 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $190.37. 200,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,059,987. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $199.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $157.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $95.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The firm had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.36 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Target’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In other Target news, insider Stephanie A. Lundquist sold 16,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.34, for a total value of $3,350,755.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total transaction of $206,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

