Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Acquires 10,412 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,080 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,412 shares during the quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $1,807,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,557,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,702,000 after purchasing an additional 186,413 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,710,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,195,000 after purchasing an additional 343,577 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 13.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,521,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,063,000 after purchasing an additional 302,995 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,017,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,124,000 after purchasing an additional 316,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 861,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,822,000 after acquiring an additional 74,102 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of BSCM stock remained flat at $$21.71 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 6,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 599,936. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.83. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $18.16 and a one year high of $23.76.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 21st.

