Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Buys New Position in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 9,031 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,792,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. ProVise Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $442,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Long Road Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,900,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 888 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $301,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust stock traded down $2.46 on Monday, reaching $446.02. 121,957 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,091,193. SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $214.22 and a 52 week high of $451.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $424.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $372.45.

SPDR S&P MIDCAP 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

