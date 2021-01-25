Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,367,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Linde by 104.0% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,300,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $309,610,000 after acquiring an additional 662,883 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in shares of Linde by 912.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 521,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $124,298,000 after acquiring an additional 470,403 shares during the period. Pendal Group Limited raised its stake in shares of Linde by 4,136.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 439,848 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $104,741,000 after acquiring an additional 429,465 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Linde by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 4,558,382 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,070,627,000 after acquiring an additional 403,726 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Linde by 190.0% in the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 496,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $118,207,000 after acquiring an additional 325,251 shares during the period. 72.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Linde from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $293.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Linde in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Linde from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $255.00.

In related news, CEO Stephen F. Angel sold 56,000 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.91, for a total value of $14,722,960.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 461,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $121,416,307.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Eduardo F. Menezes sold 23,256 shares of Linde stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.12, for a total transaction of $6,119,118.72. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 117,682 shares in the company, valued at $30,964,487.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LIN traded down $1.40 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $250.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 68,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,578. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $146.71 and a 1-year high of $274.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $258.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $246.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $131.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.78.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.18. Linde had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 8.56%. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.76 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Linde plc will post 8.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene. It also designs and constructs turnkey process plants, such as olefin, natural gas, air separation, and hydrogen and synthesis gas plants.

