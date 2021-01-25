Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Has $16.24 Million Holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 253,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 2.6% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF were worth $16,238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 4,361.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 7,502 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 1,212 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 175.5% in the 3rd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 32,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after buying an additional 20,710 shares during the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Finally, John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 35,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHD traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $65.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,681,605. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.02. Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $67.05.

Recommended Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.