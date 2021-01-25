Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Has $9.89 Million Stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,709 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. BlackRock accounts for approximately 1.6% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $9,892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 5,469 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,946,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in BlackRock by 74.3% during the 4th quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 4,864 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter. Welch Group LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $253,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 710 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

BLK stock traded down $10.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $724.36. 25,274 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 773,286. The company has a market cap of $110.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $719.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $632.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. BlackRock, Inc. has a 52 week low of $323.98 and a 52 week high of $788.00.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.43% and a return on equity of 15.74%. BlackRock’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $8.34 EPS. Analysts forecast that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 42.93%.

BLK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $690.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $709.08.

In other BlackRock news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 290 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $698.71, for a total transaction of $202,625.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 699 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $669.79, for a total transaction of $468,183.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,168 shares of company stock valued at $797,989 in the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

