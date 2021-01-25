Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Makes New Investment in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 12,630 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,331,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA now owns 1,515 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $400,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 12,312 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 456,380 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $120,352,000 after acquiring an additional 6,739 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 4,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD boosted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 11,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,975,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GS. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price target (up previously from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $362.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $291.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $407.00 to $445.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $301.68.

Shares of GS stock traded down $7.08 on Monday, reaching $282.31. 197,404 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,635,899. The stock has a market cap of $97.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $265.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $221.72. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $130.85 and a 1-year high of $309.41.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.47 by $4.61. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $4.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s payout ratio is 23.78%.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

