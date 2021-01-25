Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Sells 1,144 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 19.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,830 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,144 shares during the period. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. Acorns Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $199,763,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 994,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,924,000 after purchasing an additional 317,152 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,509,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,778,000 after purchasing an additional 184,456 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,253,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,541,000 after purchasing an additional 179,397 shares during the period. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,607,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of IJH traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $244.36. 70,852 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,341,071. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $117.87 and a 1 year high of $247.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $232.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $203.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.