Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. Sells 385 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,714 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the quarter. Stryker makes up about 1.0% of Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 24,921.9% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,714,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,707,150 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 180.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 718,266 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $149,595,000 after purchasing an additional 462,046 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 246.7% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 285,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $58,651,000 after purchasing an additional 202,864 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new position in shares of Stryker during the third quarter worth $36,514,000. Finally, Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Stryker by 115.6% during the third quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 322,692 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $67,239,000 after acquiring an additional 173,002 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Stryker news, COO Timothy J. Scannell sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $232.61, for a total transaction of $1,163,050.00. Also, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.10, for a total transaction of $478,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,321 shares in the company, valued at $3,424,151.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 17,697 shares of company stock worth $4,168,737 in the last ninety days. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on SYK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $253.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $210.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $234.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $225.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $225.92.

SYK stock traded down $2.15 during trading on Monday, hitting $237.78. The company had a trading volume of 38,156 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,007. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.58, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.87. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $124.54 and a 52-week high of $247.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $239.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.79. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The medical technology company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.41 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 12.35% and a return on equity of 20.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This is an increase from Stryker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.51%.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices that are used in various medical specialties.

