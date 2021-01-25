Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director William H. Lyon Sells 16,000 Shares

Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) Director William H. Lyon sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.60, for a total transaction of $473,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 209,570 shares in the company, valued at $6,203,272. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TMHC traded down $0.08 on Monday, reaching $30.28. 1,519,089 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,572,683. The company’s 50 day moving average is $25.85 and its 200-day moving average is $24.79. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74 and a beta of 1.81. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a twelve month low of $6.39 and a twelve month high of $30.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 7.19.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 13.00%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 3.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TMHC. FMR LLC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 92.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,343,984 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $199,536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,976,829 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 579.2% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 504,810 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,413,000 after purchasing an additional 430,482 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,049,000. Carlson Capital L P acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $8,041,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 34.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,082,323 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,878,000 after purchasing an additional 279,562 shares in the last quarter. 92.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Taylor Morrison Home in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Zelman & Associates lowered shares of Taylor Morrison Home from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Taylor Morrison Home currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Taylor Morrison Home Company Profile

Taylor Morrison Home Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public homebuilder in the United States. The company designs, builds, and sells single-family and multi-family attached and detached homes; and develops lifestyle and master-planned communities. It also offers title insurance and closing settlement services, as well as financial services.

