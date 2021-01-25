TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has been given an average rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nine have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.38.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $101.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $118.00 price objective on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Monday, October 19th. TheStreet upgraded TE Connectivity from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $107.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th.

In other news, SVP Mario Calastri sold 11,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.84, for a total transaction of $1,151,808.00. Also, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 13,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,643,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,117,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,988 shares of company stock valued at $22,411,150 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,180,764 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,776,990,000 after purchasing an additional 253,546 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in TE Connectivity by 2.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,121,909 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $417,692,000 after purchasing an additional 102,467 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.7% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,206,884 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $313,441,000 after purchasing an additional 143,154 shares during the last quarter. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 6.9% during the third quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 1,550,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $151,497,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,479,040 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $144,561,000 after purchasing an additional 57,618 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TE Connectivity stock traded down $0.86 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $127.53. The stock had a trading volume of 46,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,591,758. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $42.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -178.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.59. TE Connectivity has a 52 week low of $48.62 and a 52 week high of $131.97.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.30. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $3.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. TE Connectivity’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

