Tekmar Group plc (TGP.L) (LON:TGP) Insider Buys £31,500 in Stock

Tekmar Group plc (TGP.L) (LON:TGP) insider Alasdair MacDonald acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.82) per share, with a total value of £31,500 ($41,154.95).

Alasdair MacDonald also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, January 22nd, Alasdair MacDonald bought 25,000 shares of Tekmar Group plc (TGP.L) stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 63 ($0.82) per share, for a total transaction of £15,750 ($20,577.48).

TGP stock traded up GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 63.50 ($0.83). 466,140 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,247. Tekmar Group plc has a twelve month low of GBX 23.50 ($0.31) and a twelve month high of GBX 172 ($2.25). The company has a market capitalization of £32.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.79, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 66.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 80.14.

Tekmar Group plc (TGP.L) Company Profile

Tekmar Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, installs, and sells subsea stability and protection solutions to offshore energy markets. The company offers subsea cable, and umbilical and flexible pipe protection systems; subsea engineering consulting services; and geotechnical design and consulting services, such as offshore structure foundation design, geohazard assessment, and subsea cable routing and burial assessment, as well as project management services.

