Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Stock Position Decreased by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 46.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,045 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 6,031 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Evanson Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 5,616 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth $236,000. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 15,782 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,156,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Hershey Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the 4th quarter worth $390,000. Finally, Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 72.4% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 3,924 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 1,648 shares during the period. 51.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on TDOC shares. SVB Leerink raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $246.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $200.00 to $212.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Teladoc Health from $232.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Truist cut their price objective on Teladoc Health from $282.00 to $252.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Teladoc Health in a report on Friday, December 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $234.13.

In related news, SVP Andrew Turitz sold 1,389 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $277,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,080,800. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.52, for a total transaction of $1,002,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 607,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,779,405.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 252,354 shares of company stock valued at $55,185,594 in the last 90 days. 3.42% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of TDOC opened at $263.00 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -183.92 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 6.52 and a quick ratio of 6.47. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a one year low of $93.56 and a one year high of $263.47. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $209.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $208.93.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The health services provider reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $288.81 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.54 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 6.15% and a negative net margin of 12.71%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health Company Profile

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

