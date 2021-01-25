Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Upgraded at Nordea Equity Research

Nordea Equity Research upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ERIC. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a hold rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $12.50.

ERIC stock opened at $11.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.48. The company has a market capitalization of $39.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1-year low of $6.15 and a 1-year high of $12.61.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ERIC. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the first quarter worth about $238,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 24.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,058,903 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $84,249,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772,026 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the second quarter worth about $234,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 19.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 52,977 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 8,761 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the second quarter worth about $214,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment provides hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

