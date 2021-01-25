Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Gap Up to $3.30

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.30, but opened at $4.03. Tellurian shares last traded at $3.73, with a volume of 27,599 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.25.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.11.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.32 million. Tellurian had a negative net margin of 623.45% and a negative return on equity of 123.99%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 5.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,485,099 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,557,000 after buying an additional 478,237 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,046,820 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 19,009 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 48.9% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,185,613 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $944,000 after buying an additional 389,356 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 61.6% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,155,911 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $922,000 after buying an additional 440,507 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Tellurian by 7.9% during the third quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 904,690 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $721,000 after buying an additional 66,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 11.85% of the company’s stock.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tons per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

