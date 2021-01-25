Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) Shares Down 7.2%

Shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) traded down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.21 and last traded at $2.31. 1,106,675 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 3,745,078 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.49.

Separately, HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of Tenax Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $5.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 2.46.

Tenax Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TENX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 16th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.03). As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.88 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Tenax Therapeutics stock. Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new position in shares of Tenax Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 40,900 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP owned 0.32% of Tenax Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 32.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenax Therapeutics, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing products for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases in the United States and Canada. The company focuses on the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products containing levosimendan, 2.5 mg/ml concentrate for solution for infusion/5ml vial for use in the reduction of morbidity and mortality in cardiac surgery patients at risk for developing low cardiac output syndrome.

