Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Hits New 52-Week High at $28.85

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.85 and last traded at $28.85, with a volume of 1664 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $27.02.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on TME shares. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $19.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.70.

The company has a market cap of $46.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.47, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.60. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.71. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 14.25%. The business had revenue of $7.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 25.8% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 693,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,386,000 after buying an additional 141,961 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 33,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 10,100 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,534,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,660,000 after acquiring an additional 318,200 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 773,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,430,000 after acquiring an additional 72,722 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 31.4% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,307 shares during the period.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Company Profile (NYSE:TME)

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms that provides music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover and listen to music in personalized ways; and WeSing, which enables users to have fun by singing and interacting with friends, sharing their singing performances with friends, and discovering songs that others have sung.

